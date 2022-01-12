Over 60 children took part in the 25th annual Shop with a Cop event Thursday

Senior CCPD officer Javier Cantu told 3NEWS that the event means just as much to them as it does to the children.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More than 60 children got the chance to go on a shopping spree with CCPD officers as part of the 25th annual Shop with a Cop event.

It's a time for children who are underprivileged or at-risk to go on a shopping spree ahead of Christmas. Donations flow in from all over the Coastal Bend to help the event succeed each year.

Senior CCPD officer Javier Cantu told 3NEWS that the event means just as much to them as it does to the children.

"We see a lot of bad things in our line of work, but this, this just rekindles our faith in the good of the community, because without the community Shop with a Cop can't happen," he said.

CCPD also wants to remind residents to lock their doors and hide their valuables if they are out holiday shopping.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.