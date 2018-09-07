A Corpus Christi track and field club had over a dozen young athletes qualify for the 2018 National Junior Olympics.

One of them was 11-year-old runner TJ Wilson.

"It's been hard but I'm excited to finally make it this far," Wilson said.

Wilson said he likes to listen to Drake and other music when he's on the track.

"I feel free," Wilson said. "The wind goes by. That's when you know you're running fast."

Wilson came from a big track family so it was only natural that he started at age 6.

"I think if you see a child that's driven like that," Wilson's coach Ruben Flowers said. "Feed into their passions and this is one of his passions and It's worked out."

"I started really training hard and I got a lot better at it," Wilson said. "I was running faster. I was beating more people."

With the help of the coaching staff at Pure Speed Performance Track and Field Club, Wilson and 12 qualified.

But for Wilson winning means so much more than crossing the finish line.

"Sometimes you wanna work so hard for the now that you don't think bout the future," Flowers said. "TJ, he understands that and talking to him you know he has a bigger plan."

He has plans to run for an Ivy League University.

"I want to be a sorts agent in the NFL and help athletes," Wilson said.

Wilson competes in the pentathlon and the high jump in De Moines, Iowa July 27th.

"It's just fun to get out there and know you're doing something good with your time," Wilson said

