CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's a day that employees and volunteers with the Amos Rehabilitation Keep said they look forward to -- releasing sea turtles back into the wild.

"A lot of the patients that we're taking to be released today have been in rehab for a couple of months, it's pretty rewarding to see how far they've come since then because their wounds were pretty bad in some of them," Ellie Stagge with the ARK said.

Stagge said most of the green sea turtles were battered by Mother Nature in the ocean or entangled in fishing nets. Some of their open wounds eventually became infected, which required a longer time in rehabilitation.

Stagge and volunteers loaded 26 green sea turtles, inside of large tubs, into a boat, where they took off to Aransas Bay. As they drove, Stagge looked for an area with a lot of green algae and sea grass. Then, there's the moment of truth: when everyone on board releases the sea turtles back into the water.

"The joy, it's just the joy of putting these critters back where they belong in the wild," D'Dee Collard, a volunteer said.

"To watch them go free, that's what we're here for," Kathy Henderson, another volunteer sail.

Both retired, Collard and Henderson have found a way to stay busy by volunteering at The ARK.

"It's great satisfaction and you know this is our point of being here, and also i learn so much," Henderson said.

Finally, it's Shark Bite's turn to enter the water. Months ago, he was in the wrong place at the wrong time and almost became food.

"It's amazing he's doing as well as he is," Stagge said.

It was a bittersweet day for Stagge; many of the turtles that were released were the same turtles she started to work with when she joined The ARK.

"It's really rewarding to see their treatment and how far they've come from when I first got here and when they first came in too," she said.

If you ever find a nesting or stranded sea turtle, do not touch it and call 1-866-TURTLE-5.

