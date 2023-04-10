Overcoming language barriers during emergencies

Currently Reverse Alerts are only available in English. The city's Emergency Management department is working to change that in order to reach more residents.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many residents received a test from the National Alert System Wednesday, something that was offered both in English and Spanish depending on your phone settings.

Here in Corpus Christi and Nueces County we also have the Reverse Alert System, which notifies residents of a more localized emergency.

However, those Reverse Alerts are not offered in Spanish.

The population of Corpus Christi is mostly Hispanic, but if a storm or another freeze hits, residents who primarily speak Spanish could end up being left in the dark without an emergency alert option they can understand.

City of Corpus Christi Emergency Management Coordinator Billy Delgado said the Reverse Alert System can be a valuable tool for those who opt in.

"Impending storm, freeze, any other major event they receive alerts on, obviously the heat," he said.

There are currently around 30,000 residents who have signed up to receive notifications. When logging into the Reverse Alert System online, residents can actually customize the information they receive, and more importantly, how they receive it.

"When it comes to emergencies and getting the message out to the people, so we want to make sure we get every person we can, any way we can to get them notifications," he said.

Currently the reverse alerts are only available in English.

"However, our office is working with internal staff and our vendor at this time to create an option in Reverse Alert for the public if they would like to receive Spanish alerts from the city," he said.

Delgado said that the city is currently utilizing other options like social media to help get information out in Spanish.

Coastal Bend American Red Cross Executive Director Angelina Garcia said her workers realize the importance of reaching Spanish speakers, which is why they are searching for bilingual volunteers.

"Spanish is one of our main languages we need interpreting for," she said.

Garcia said that having someone there who can communicate with residents with no language barriers during a crisis can make all the difference.

"If you are impacted by a disaster, your home has caught fire and now you are displaced, and you speak another language other than English, it brings them so much comfort and confidence in knowing that the person they are speaking to someone who understands them, their culture, and can communicate with them in their first language," she said.

The Coastal Bend chapter covers 19 counties, which means that having enough volunteers is crucial. An organization Garcia said prides itself on being diverse and a reflection of the community.

