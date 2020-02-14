CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Just when employees at the Nueces County Animal Shelter thought they would get the upper hand on getting pets adopted, something happens.

Someone dropped off a dozen puppies adding to the already high number of unwanted pets being cared for by the county shelter.

"So when we're full, usually the owner surrenders are the first ones that get selected for euthanasia because they're taking up room when more dogs are coming in," Nina Crawford said.

According to Crawford, there is only so much room at the county facility, and their needs are many.

Organizers home a week-long Valentine's Day promotion on reduced adoption costs will help bring down the population.

"They're normally about 40 to 60 dollars for adoption an animal here. But we were able to get for the week of valentines a 25 reduced adoption rate plus assistance with spay and neuter if the animal is not spayed or neutered," Crawford said.

If you're interested in adopting a pet, the shelter is open regular business hours Monday-Friday and the Valentine's Day special will run through the close of business.

For more information, call (361) 387-5701

