Overcrowding in shelters leads to an increase in euthanasia

For April, the live release percentage plummeted to 84%, and shelters need a live release rate of more than 90% to be considered "no-kill."

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — So far this year, Corpus Christi has needed to put down dozens more pets than last year in 2021.

During the first four months of 2021, January through April, Animal Services euthanized 111 pets. For 2022, the count over the same period has jumped to 175 pets.

Unfortunately, this has to do with overcrowding in shelters as of late. This April, the live release percentage for pets in shelters plummeted to 84%, and shelters need a live release rate of more than 90% to be considered "no-kill."

Fostering animals can help with overcrowding and residents are encouraged to call the Gulf Coast Humane Society if they're interested.

