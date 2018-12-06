An overnight fire on the city's north side has left one abandoned building in ash.

It was just before 3 a.m. when the Corpus Christi Fire Department responded to a blaze on Sam Rankin near Antelope Street. When they arrived fire fighters said the home was fully engulfed in heavy smoke and fire, taking fire fighters more than 20 minutes to douse. Officials with AEP were also called out ot the scene, after a live electric pole was burned in the flames.

Officials say nobody was injured in that blaze and that the home appeared to be abandoned. The cause of that fire was not confirmed.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII