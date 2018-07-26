Corpus Christi Firefighters responded to a scene near Naval Air Station Corpus Christi just before 3 a.m. after reports of a boat fire.

When they arrived, fire officials discovered a boat and trailer engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to douse out the fire quickly but both the boat and trailer were declared a total loss. The owner of that property says the boat had not been moved in more than two years.

Firefighters say although no one was seriously injured, the owner of that trailer was treated for smoke inhalation.

Officers believe the fire could be an act of arson. If you have any information that could help police, call 361-886-2600.

