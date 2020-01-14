CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Stonewall Post Office on Leopard and McKenzie is expected to open as normal Tuesday morning following an overnight fire scare.

The Corpus Christi Fire Department was called to the post office just after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday for reports of smoke in the area. They said a small motor inside the building's air conditioning unit had burned up, causing the facility to fill with smoke.

Fortunately nothing caught fire and crews were able to air out the building. Officials said it should be open for business at its normal time of 8 a.m.

