Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Corpus Christi police said a drunk driver who slammed into a power pole overnight was the cause of a power outage that left hundreds in the dark for about 10 hours.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 4300 block of South Alameda, near Robert. Police said a Jeep struck a power pole and split it in half, bringing down the lines. More than 1,200 customers were left without power as American Electric Power Texas crews shut down the street to repair the lines.

The driver of the Jeep was charged with DWI.

