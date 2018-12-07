Corpus Christi Police are investigating an overnight robbery at Nano's Taco Run.

Officer's say they responded to a call of a robbery just after 3:30 a.m. on Holly near Everhart Road. When they arrived they found an unidentified woman with cuts to arm after she says a thief stole her car after shooting out the driver side window.

Police say the thief, a unknown man wearing a black hoodie and biker mask, fired one round through the victims window shattering the glass. Officers say the victim was not seriously injured and was treated on the scene.

If you have information that could lead to an arrest, call 361-886-2600.

