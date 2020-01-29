CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two children and a mother are in area hospitals after a rollover sent them flying out of a car.

Investigators suspect the driver was drunk when they got into an argument, lost control of the vehicle, and flipped several times.

Officers arrived at Baldwin and Shawnee just before 12:30 a.m. to find twisted metal and bodies on the ground.

Both children were rushed to Driscoll Children's Hospital, and the mother was rushed to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital.

Five people in all were inside the car at the time of the crash, according to officials.

"Looks like it got pretty high airborne, it broke that pole off, which is about 12 to 15 feet up high. I would imagine at some point in the rollover and hitting that pole is when everybody got ejected," said Lieutenant Daniel Garcia.

The driver and the woman sitting up front were wearing seatbelts according to police, but hey were also taken to Shoreline to be checked out.

The driver, who has not been identified, faces a charge of intoxication assault.

