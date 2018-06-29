Just after 1 a.m. Friday, DPS troopers responded to a major accident just west of Calallen on Farm to Market Road 624 and Country Road 75.

When they arrived troopers say they discovered a man and woman dead on the scene. Investigators say the victims were headed west bound when they lost control of their vehicle veering on and off the road causing them roll. According to DPS officials both victims were ejected from the vehicle as they were not wearing their seat belts.

Troopers have not released the name of those victims. This is a developing story, stay with 3 News for the latest.

Police officers and a game warden wrestled an eight-foot alligator in Aransas Pass Thursday morning. The gator was found around 4:00 a.m. near a retention pond next to Walmart.

The giant reptile has since been released back into the wild, but it left an impression on the officers who helped capture it.

"Came across a snapping turtle in the middle of the street but first time for an alligator so it was an experience," said Allen Mize, Aransas Pass, police officer.

"Oh my gosh. I guess it came out of this pond probably," Ermalinda Cabano said.

"Only when I was out working in Louisiana, I have never heard of that kind of thing down here,"Jonathan Garcia said.

Thanks to two Aransas Pass police officers and a game warden the gator is safe.

"He moved a little bit but other than that he was calm and worked with us a lot," Mize said

According to Mize, the alligator's nickname around the station was Allen-Gator.

Never in a million years did Mize think he would get up and personal with a gator.

"They said I had a smile on my face which I don't remember. They said when I jumped on him I was smiling, but that's probably the nerves," Mize said.

According to residents, they hope they won't be seeing another giant reptile anytime soon.

"Have my wife and my son, and we stroll right through the parking lot. So that's crazy," Garcia said.

"I don't know if it was the heat or what brought it out, but that's scary I think. It might be under a car," Cabano said.

