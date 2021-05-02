Overnight shooting sends one man to hospital

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man was hospitalized overnight after a shooting Saturday night, officials said.
The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. along Gabriel St., not far from the intersection of McArdle and Ayers.
The circumstances around the shooting are a mystery, as police are still trying to piece together what happened. There is no word on the man's condition at this time.
No arrests have been made, officials said, but we will keep you updated as any new information comes in.
If you have any information about what happened, call police.
