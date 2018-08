A man is in recovery this morning after he was attacked late Tuesday night in the Corpus Christi city hall parking lot. Police responded to the call to find a homeless man in his twenties, cut on his wrist. Security footage from a nearby Stripes convenience store showed the attack but the the footage was not clear enough to make out the suspect. The victim was taken to Christus Spohn Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

