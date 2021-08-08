Overnight traffic accident results in lane closures near Ocean Drive and Airline

An overnight traffic accident knocked down traffic lights near the intersection of Airline and Ocean Drive.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An overnight traffic accident is creating a problem for drivers near the intersection of Airline and Ocean Drive.

The traffic lights were knocked down sometime early Sunday morning. The city of Corpus Christi was forced to temporarily close several lanes in the area. The lane changes and closures will continue until crews can get out there to install a temporary traffic light.



Drivers are asked to avoid the area if they can, however anyone traveling in that area is asked to use caution and pay attention to the closures.

