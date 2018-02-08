Corpus Christi (Kiii News) — An overnight shooting at a home on 14th street and Morris sent one man to the hospital with three gunshot wounds early Thursday Morning.

Witnesses nearby say the victim was standing with his brother when another man walked up and fired at least four shots.The victim was transported to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital when police and paramedics arrived. The unnamed man is currently in critical but stable condition.

The suspected gunman police are searching for is described as a tall, heavyset, Hispanic male. If you have any information that can lead to an arrest, please call police at 361-886-2600.

© 2018 KIII