Corpus Christi (Kiii News) — This is how you can be antibiotic aware according to the CDC and Dr. David Blanchard:

Antibiotics are only needed for treating certain infections caused by bacteria. Antibiotics also won’t help some common bacterial infections including most cases of bronchitis, many sinus infections, and some ear infections. Antibiotics aren’t always the answer. Everyone can help improve antibiotic prescribing or use. Antibiotics save lives. When a patient needs antibiotics, the benefits outweigh the risks of side effects or antibiotic resistance. Taking antibiotics creates resistant bacteria. Antibiotic resistance occurs when bacteria develop the ability to defeat the drugs designed to kill them. If you need antibiotics, take them exactly as prescribed. Talk with your doctor if you have any questions.

Here is a link to the CDC and what every patient should know about antibiotics.

Editor's Note:

It was great having Dr. David Blanchard back on Three News First Edition "Three Star Health." He was the original Three Star Health doctor. Blanchard has been busy running his personal medical businesses in the area which is why he stepped away from our health segment. Dr. Salim Surani came in nearly 3-years-ago as the regular Three Star Health doctor.

