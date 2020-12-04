CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Beaches and parks are closed temporarily to limit social gatherings on Easter Sunday.

Because of this, tomorrow may be a little bit different -- so, what exactly can you and your family do?

3News' Ashley Gonzalez met with the owner of the Corpus Christi Moms Blog and has some ideas and DIY tips that you can share with your family.

Usual Easter plans from attending mass, heading to the beach, or hitting the park have now changed.

"My kids have done the same thing pretty much every Easter, and it’s not staying home every Easter, so this year definitely definitely looks a little bit different -- and that’s true for everybody," said Elizabeth Tabor, owner of Corpus Christi Moms Blog.

Elizabeth Tabor is the owner of Corpus Christi Moms Blog, and she wants to share with the community some fun tips the entire family can hop on during this unique Easter, starting with the little ones.

"You can hide certain toys from the little kids, maybe you have a toddler with favorite race cars. You can hide throughout your house, and you make it a fun game of finding that," says Tabor.

Now, moving to on to DIY projects.

"‘My son made this. It’s a simple glass bottle and he cuts out pieces of tissue paper and then you just glue them on the glass bottle. Then he created flowers. These are coffee filters that’s all it is. You color it with a marker and then spray it with a little water and then you just gather it all with a little pipe cleaner from the bottom and you have this bouquet of flowers," added Tabor.

"‘Making cakes baking cookies together, any aged kid can help with that. We’re doing that in my family. I have an 8 and 13-year-old, but I've been doing that kind of stuff with my kids since they were tiny," says Elizabeth Tabor.

Then, finally, something that will last a lifetime.

"Do a family picture together. I’ve seen on the internet lots of these front porch photos where they're trying to commemorate quarantine so they're taking pictures of their front porch," adds Tabor.

Elizabeth says with the nation on pause, we should all take a moment and enjoy the view.

"Its go, go, go, go, go, and this year we have an opportunity to just slow down and just be with our families, be with our kids," explains Tabor.

For more ideas and what you can do tomorrow for Easter from your house, there’s a little a list on the Corpus Christi Moms Blog.

Ideas for Celebrating Easter At Home | Corpus Christi Moms Blog This year the world will be celebrating Easter differently. Across the globe, "Stay-at-Home" orders are in place due to the continued monitoring of COVID- 19. Since many have had to cancel their community Easter Egg hunt events, and it is likely we will all be celebrating in our own homes, I have put together a list of things you and your family can do to celebrate together.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:





