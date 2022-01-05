Texas Parks and Wildlife Department closing oyster harvesting in Aransas Bay

ARANSAS COUNTY, Texas — Oyster harvesting in the Aransas Bay will be be closed commercially and recreationally starting Saturday, Jan. 8, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) announced Wednesday.
The area, which is referred to as TX-22, is being closed to harvesting due to a low amount of legal sized oysters, which is three inches or greater, found by the department in recent samples collected.
All areas currently closed to harvest will continue to be monitored by TPWD and will reopen when criteria thresholds are met, officials said.
The Texas public oyster season runs Monday–Friday from Nov. 1 through April 30.
Editor's Note: The above video is a previous report about reef restoration using oyster shells.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Some Coastal Bend school districts postpone classroom return due to uptick in COVID-19 cases
- City leaders on search for new health department employees
- Where to get a free COVID-19 test in Nueces County
- Coastal Bend 9-year-old looking to clean up area beaches as her New Year's resolution
- '100% this year': CCPD breaks down efforts into solving homicide cases of 2021
- Here are the top 10 most clicked on stories of 2021
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.