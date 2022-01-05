Texas Parks and Wildlife Department closing oyster harvesting in Aransas Bay

Aransas Bay is being closed to harvesting due to a low amount of legal sized oysters found by the department in recent samples collected.

ARANSAS COUNTY, Texas — Oyster harvesting in the Aransas Bay will be be closed commercially and recreationally starting Saturday, Jan. 8, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) announced Wednesday.

The area, which is referred to as TX-22, is being closed to harvesting due to a low amount of legal sized oysters, which is three inches or greater, found by the department in recent samples collected.

All areas currently closed to harvest will continue to be monitored by TPWD and will reopen when criteria thresholds are met, officials said.

The Texas public oyster season runs Monday–Friday from Nov. 1 through April 30.

