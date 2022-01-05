PAAC had a free pet food giveaway as the shortage continues

Some members of the community will be able to feed their furry friends, thanks to Chewy.com, who donated food for the event.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rising pet food prices and scarcity on the shelves has been a recipe for frustration for pet owners. The organization People Assisting Animal Control, or PAAC, held an event to help out this Saturday afternoon.

The event featured a free pet food giveaway, thanks to Chewy.com, who donated the food. PAAC President Cheryl Martinez said that right now the community is in dire need of help to feed their furry friends.

"We love doing it. Anything we can do to help the community, that is our mission. Our goal and our mission is to keep families and their pets together. Just because they don't have access to food right now, whether it's financial, or the shortage of food, if we can help with that and keep pets with their homes, we're keeping them out of shelters and helping with our mission," said Martinez.

If you missed the event, there will be another one next Saturday in Flour Bluff.

Martinez said PAAC could always use volunteers for events like these. If you would like more information, or would like to donate to the organization, visit their website here.

