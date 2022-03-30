People and pets line up to get free dog, cat food courtesy PAAC

Over 100 bags of food were given out Wednesday morning.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Have you had a hard time trying to find pet food lately? You are not alone.

Pet food shortages due to supply chain issues and worker shortages continue to plague store shelves. So, People Assisting Animal Control, or PAAC, decided to help out by handing out free pet food at an event Wednesday morning.

Several people (and pets) lined up early to get a free bag of dog or cat food. The food was donated by chewy.com through their partnership with the Gulf Coast Humane Society.

"The organization is aware of the food shortages for pets and will continue to hold events as often as possible in various locations," PAAC said in a statement.

