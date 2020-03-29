CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — People Assisting Animal Control (PAAC) is in need of dog and cat food to help residents that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

PAAC is accepting any brand of unopened dry food or wet food for cats and dogs.

"Here is an example of how we are helping the community that are feeling the impact of the virus," said PAAC officials.

"Meet the Quitugua family. They have been a part of the Pets for Life Program since September of 2019. Pets for Life originally met with the Quitugua family while doing outreach, added PAAC officials.

According to PAAC officials, the Quitugua family's pets Hera the Husky, Joker the Pitbull puppy and Bella the cat, Simba, Scar, and Zak Zak the cats were also spayed/neutered for free through the Pets for Life Program.

"On the day of surgery, each pet was picked up from their home and transported back after their surgeries. Mrs. Quitugua explains that she loves the program and would have gone crazy with lots of puppies and kittens," said PAAC organizers.

While doing outreach again recently in their neighborhood, Mrs. Quitugua informed the PFL program that because of COVID-19, they have decided to self-quarantine for the safety of their family.

Mrs. Quitugua informed PAAC officials they needed help with obtaining food for their pets.

"Thanks to donations made by the public, Pets for Life was able to assist in delivering cat and dog food to their home along with doggy snacks! The Quitugua family expressed their sincere gratitude to the program and have encouraged others who live in the area to join the program as well!"

For more information on the People Assisting Animal Control (PAAC), visit their website.

