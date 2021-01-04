People Assisting Animal Control open new mobile clinic

The organization provides either no or low cost spay and neuter services in economically marginalized areas.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local nonprofit wants to help under-served communities by getting residents' pets spayed and neutered. People Assisting Animal Control have just received a mobile clinic - all the way from South Carolina from another non-profit there.

The organization provides either no cost or low cost spay and neuter services in economically marginalized areas.

Cheryl Martinez is the president of PAAC and said they will be working with the city's animal control unit to help find areas that could really benefit from the service.

"So many people in these underserved areas don't have vehicles, they don't have transportation to bring their pets over here so why not go to them, so we'll be going to different parts that are in an area that is in need and we'll be helping those areas," Martinez said.

Martinez said the clinic will be going out twice a week to different areas.

Adding a majority of services will be free, but if you can afford to spay and neuter your pets, costs are low.

