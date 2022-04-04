PAAC powers through pet food shortage

The individuals at People Assisting Animal Control (PAAC) are doing what they can to help clients find food for their four legged friends.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As supply shortages in the Coastal Bend continue to rise, one item that has entered the list is pet food.

Jesus Saenz has been trying to find pet food for his dog but has been running into empty aisles consistently.

"Just about everywhere, everybody's low on dog food and cat food," Saenz said.

The individuals at People Assisting Animal Control (PAAC) are doing what they can to help clients like Saenz find food for their four legged friends.

"So we had a food drive last week," said Cheryl Martinez with PAAC. "We're giving food to people as long as we have it. And we have another truck coming in within the next week. We will continue to do this as often as we can as long as it's available."

PAAC has made partnerships with organizations such as the Humane Society Of The United States and Chewy.com. Together they supply products for organizations like PAAC which in turn supports the community.

"That's why we're able to get this food and give it to people like Mr. Saenz who have pets that they need it. And they just don't have it in stores right now," Martinez said.

