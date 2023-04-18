PAAC receives recognition for Pets for Life Program

The Humane Society of the United States awarded the organization the award because PAAC has shown exemplary work by engaging the community and hitting goals.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — People Assisting Animal Control (PAAAC) were recently presented with an award from the Humane Society of the United States for their Pets for Life Program.

The organization received the national championship belt at the 2023 annual Animal Care Expo in New Orleans.

"We feel that everybody deserves to have a pet, and we know that people that can have pets sometimes they may not have resources to care for them. And that is what we do. We are very glad to help serve the underserved community," said PAAC President Cheryl Martinez.

Martinez said they are honored to receive the recognition.

