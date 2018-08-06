The nonprofit organization People Assisting Animal Control is trying to educate pet owners in Corpus Christi by hosting a class for those who have been fined for not providing proper care for their animals.

PAAC President Cheryl Martinez partnered with City judges and Animal Care Services to figure out a way to alleviate some of the continuous pet problems around the city. Her solution is to educate.

"If you think about defensive driving with your car, you know, people can get tickets all day but maybe there are just things you don't know," Martinez said.

One thing Martinez said people are unaware of is how dogs get infected by heartworms.

"Down here with the mosquitoes people will say, 'Well my dog's inside,'" Martinez said. "It doesn't matter. You get mosquitoes inside your house, so they can get bit by one mosquito and get heartworms."

Martinez said the class will highlight all types of health care needs for animals and regulations that the City has for all pet owners. Anyone is welcome to take the course.

"It's basically a two-hour class," Martinez said. "And they don't have to be court ordered. If they just want to come take the class, it's free."

The class will directly affect what happens at Animal Care Services.

"Our community will understand the regulation and the ordinances, and their responsibilities as pet owners," said Capt. Patrick McMenamy of the Corpus Christi Police Department. "Therefore, we're not writing citations."

Martinez said they will begin hosting the classes in six weeks.

