PAAC's new program aims to help homeless with pets

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This past weekend, People Assisting Animal Control (PAAC) launched a new program to assist the furry friends of homeless individuals.

PAAC Giving Back provides free services and medical care to pets owned by the homeless.

H-E-B sponsored Sunday's event at Artisan Park. PAAC President, Cheryl Martinez, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to offer this service to the homeless community.

"We are looking to expand even more and help everyone around who is homeless, because, just because you can't afford a pet does not mean you don't deserve a pet," she said. "We want to be able to keep these pets with these owners and keep them out of shelters."

Martinez mentioned that with the addition of another veterinarian to their team, they plan to sustain the program. Starting in August, they aim to visit different homeless campsites every two weeks to identify pets in need of medical attention.

If residents know anyone who might require assistance with their pets, Martinez encourages them to visit the local clinic.

