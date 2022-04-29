Packages stolen from Flour Bluff homes, residents advised to take precautions

Mail theft is a felony, and in Texas, the punishment depends on the value of what’s stolen. CCPD gives tips on how to prevent it from happening.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents in Flour Bluff are reporting stolen packages from outside their homes.

Hannah Wray, who has lived there for three years, said a package with medicine for her dogs and a gift for her husband was taken, opened, and discarded a couple streets over.

“I was on my way home from work expecting a package and when I got home my mail was on the ground and my packages were gone,” Wray said.

Wray posted on social media to let the community know someone was going through their mail. Others residents replied, saying the same thing happened to them. After one neighbor dealt with similar problems for six months, they started holding their mail at the post office.

“I’ve seen other people have their things stolen," Wray said. "And being able to get pictures of the person’s car, who they are, and I just didn’t have that option. And I really just didn’t think that it could ever happen to me, I guess, as silly as that sounds.”

Corpus Christi Police Department Senior Officer Travis Pace said reporting offenses like this gives them the best chance to catch the thief. Mail theft is a felony, and in Texas, the punishment depends on the value of what’s stolen. Pace has advice on how to take precautions.

“One of the things that helps is a doorbell camera," Pace said. "You know, you get something that alerts you when someone comes up to the porch. There’s some out there that have a deterrent affect in them that will make a beep. It’ll make some noise to the individual and let them know, hey you’re being recorded.”

Pace also said recording and reporting the crime can help prevent the same thing from happening to other homes.

“A lot of times it is the same individual that’s committing these offenses in a particular neighborhood," Pace said. "So, anything we can get to identify this individual or individuals that are doing this, we would greatly appreciate it.”

Despite finding her stolen package a couple streets over, Wray said she found nothing but empty packaging. She said she expects neighbors to look out for each other, not steal from each other.

“You know we all work really hard around here for what we have and when you’re taking a package that’s not yours, you don’t know what’s in it," Wray said. "I would be very important medication. For us, it was really important medication for our dogs we really needed.”

If you have experienced mail theft in your area, you can call CCPD's non-emergency number to report it at 361-886-2600.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.