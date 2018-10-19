Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The League of Women Voters staged their final midterm election candidate forum Thursday night at City Hall for residents to be prepared for the election.

On Monday residents will take to the polls for early voting until Nov. 2.

At the forum, there were candidates for City Council and the 27th Congressional District.

The League of Women Voters held the forum for the community to learn more about their state and local candidates.

"It's been on so I figured I would come," attendee Elizabeth Perez said.

During the forum, it was a packed house with people wanting to hear from candidates.

"I wanted to see who they were, " Perez said. "Especially our mayoral candidates I hadn't really had a chance to hear a few of them speak."

"It helped me get to know some of the candidates better and feel more confident in the ones that looked good on paper now I'm seeing some of them speak and I feel like I know them better," attendee Alissa Meja said.

The League of Women Voters forum gave the community a chance to ask candidates on the general ballot any question they had from education, housing, public safety, and the bond program.

"We hear everybody's individual rhetoric in their political ads when they're door knocking, but in forums like this they're asked questions from the people so before it even starts they're handing out index cards," Meja said. "So you know that the questions that are being asked are from citizens. Some of the most important politics are local, so it's really important to get to know the candidates to come out to these events."

"They answered as honestly as they could, I got a very good vibe from all the candidates, I think it's a great place for them. I mean it's kind of a short time they only get 30 seconds, but it's still enough time for us to get to know the candidates," Meja said.

Other residents in attendance at the event wished more people were attending the forum.

Election day is Nov. 6, and early voting is from Oct. 22 - Nov. 2.

For more information for League of Women Voters click here.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII