40,000 books were given out for free at the Miller High School gym.

Students, their families and teachers lined up to grab their reading material just in time for summer.

The impact of this event plays a key role on literacy in the Coastal Bend.

In partnership with First Book, CCISD and the American Federation of Teachers all secured 40,000 brand new books.

This promoting an important life skill.

The Librarian at Rose Shaw Elementary, Lauren Smith, shares how even in today's day and age, students still struggle with being literate which is reflected in state test scores..

Vice Principal from Miller High School Jennifer Martinez, was thrilled to see the turn out.

She gave word on how this event benefited low-income families.

Children were able to get five books and teachers got at least 25 for their classrooms, which can save them hundreds of dollars.

CCISD Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez has hope that parents will encourage their children to read and expand their vocabulary along with overall knowledge.

