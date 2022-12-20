Extent of Packery Channel barge's damage sinks city's plan to remove it

A dive team sent down to survey the damage last week determined that the collision and the vessel's location make the original salvage plan unusable.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City of Corpus Christi officials announced Tuesday that they will have to come up with a Plan B for removing the partially submerged barge that has been stuck in Packery Channel since September.

The barge broke loose when Hurricane Ian was in the Gulf of Mexico and has been stranded there since then.

Last week, the city announced salvage operations would begin Dec. 13, and that he barge will be floated and towed to the nearest qualified repair facility.

At Tuesday's regularly scheduled city council meeting, it was decided that the work would be delayed because a dive team survey found that the damage and location of the barge doesn't allow for the original plan to work.

Bullard Marine Solutions was contracted to spearhead the project.