Packery Channel barge removal makes progress

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi told 3NEWS that contractors are making progress to move the Packery Channel barge on shore.

Corpus Christi Assistant Director of Engineering Services Brett Van Hazel shared an update city officials received Wednesday afternoon.

"The weight is a little heavier than anticipated, its taken on more sand than anticipated," he said.

Van Hazel said that the contractor is now pumping as much sand out of the barge as possible to lighten the load in order to continue the process of bringing it on shore.

"In addition they've ordered inflatable welding bags which are scheduled to be delivered tomorrow on site which they will help use to pull the barge onto shore," he said.

It was back in September when the barge broke loose as a result of rough surf created by Hurricane Ian, before partially becoming submerged.

Corpus Christi beachgoer David Morrell is among many who have been watching workers make progress in pulling the barge from the jetty.

"I think the day they were going to have it out came and passed. I was surprised today it was out this far," he said.

Beachgoer Misty Mills told 3NEWS that she feels the barge should have been removed sooner.

"It should have been out right after it got there, when it was still floatable," she said.

Once the barge is on shore, contractors who are already on site will be able to take a week or less to dismantle it.

The contractor will cut the barge into truck bed size pieces and haul them off to a scrap yard. The traffic will be monitored in order to ensure that it does not interfere with spring breakers.

Beachgoers are asked to stay away from the work area.

Van Hazel hopes to have everything completed and removed by next week.

The city said crews will need to do a dive survey to make sure everything under the water is gone and won't pose a danger.

Park crews will also work to return the beach back to its original condition.

