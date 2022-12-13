Packery Channel barge to be moved

The barge will be floated and towed to the nearest qualified repair facility. A process that is expected to take two weeks.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The partially sunken construction barge near the Packery Channel jetty on the Island will undergo salvage operations, starting Wednesday.

Strong currents and high water from Hurricane Ian caused the barge to shift and become stranded.

The salvage operation will impact access to a portion of the jetty walkway. A segment of the jetty walkway will be restricted until the salvage operation has been completed.