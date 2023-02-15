Barge removal to restrict access to South Packery Channel jetty for about 16 days

The barge, that has been stuck at the Packery Channel since September, will be beached, sectioned and removed by early March, officials said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A plan to remove a barge that got stuck near the Packery Channel is moving forward.

Starting Feb. 15, the salvage company hired, Resolve Marine, will begin to move the barge to the beach for it to be sectioned and the scraps removed. During the process, access to the walkway on the South Packery Channel jetty and nearby beach area will be restricted for about 16 days, officials said.

The work is scheduled to be done by March 3, but that date could change.

City officials said high water and strong currents due to Hurricane Ian pushed the barge into the area by weakening the rope attaching the barge to land back in September.

The barge was being used by Callan Marine Ltd. as part of the City of Corpus Christi's Packery Channel Restoration Project.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.