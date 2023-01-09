Paddle for Parkinson's race to set sea Saturday on Padre Island

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Catch the Cure is hosting its 13th annual Paddle for Parkinson's paddle board race Saturday at the Padre Island Gypsy Park Boat Ramp.
Registration will open at 7 a.m., with races kicking off at 9 a.m. Participants and spectators can enjoy live music, barbecue and the awards ceremony after the race.
The entry fee on race day is $60.
Founder of Catch the Cure Crystal Ibañez created the organization 20 years ago when her father was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease at 55 years old. Ibañez said she noticed a lack for Parkinson's awareness and support in the Coastal Bend.
"As you start talking to people it never fails they say, 'my uncle or my grandfather or my cousin has Parkinson's Disease', so it affects many of us here in the Coastal Bend," Ibañez said.
This is the organization's 16th year raising funds to find a cure for Parkinson's Disease.
