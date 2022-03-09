Paddle for Parkinson's returns to new location in Corpus Christi Bay

The annual event helps raise money and awareness for Parkinson's Disease. It was not held in 2020 or 2021 because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The annual Paddle for Parkinson's was back today after a two-year break and for the first time in the Corpus Christi Bay.

The paddle race around the Corpus Christi Bay helped raise money to find a cure for Parkinson's Disease. It is the first time the event was held since 2019, because of the COVID-19 Pandemic. It was also the first time in the event's 17 year history that it was not held on Padre Island.

“It’s a disease that’s not talked about a lot,” said Bill Davison, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease four years ago. “It’s just as harmful as cancer, but the disease itself is really debilitating.”

Everyone who raced paid an entry fee between $40 and $60 to donate to the Michael J. Fox Foundation and National Parkinson’s Foundation. Bill’s wife, Judy Davison, said she’s seen how much more research on the disease is needed.

“It affects daily living skills and emotions,” Judy said.

Event organizers said they usually raise about $25,000 every year. Bill and Judy Davison have participated in the race for years, but this is the first year they only volunteered. They said staying physically active is one of the most important treatments for Parkinson’s.

“Anything that you do that you’re crossing midline is the best thing for Parkinson’s, as well, and to ward it off," Judy said. "Bill paddled for many years with Parkinson’s.”

Despite heavy rain conditions, many paddlers were able to complete the race. Event founder Crystal Ybanez, who started it to help her father when he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s, said the weather conditions mirror the fight people with the disease face daily.

“It’s something that people with Parkinson’s have to deal with every day and, you know, just including the shaking of their boats and their kayaks that they were in," Ybanez said. "It definitely represents the tremors that people feel every single day and the struggles that they do just get through walking a distance or doing daily activities.”

Bill Davison also added staying active in events like this is exactly what he needs.

“It’s something I’ll live with the rest of my life," Bill said. "And the more I can keep engaged at this age, then the happier I’ll be.”

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.