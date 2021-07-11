Padre Island Art Walk flooded with talent from around the Coastal Bend

The 10th annual event had over 70 vendors present on Sunday afternoon.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Sunday afternoon walk that becomes an art gallery. That’s the essence of the Padre Island Art Walk.

“It’s something my husband and I do ourselves,” JoAnne Smith, founder of the event, said. “We opened it up to everybody and the big thing is, we make it free. The artist doesn’t have to pay any table charges, or space charges, or commission to anybody.”

Smith started the walk a decade ago with just 25 vendors. 10 years later, and that number has almost tripled.

That includes artists like Kenneth Smith, who started his wildlife and pet portraits 15 years ago.

“I didn’t know what I was ever going to paint and I just went into an art studio, looked at a wildlife book and I was just hooked instantly on wildlife,” Smith said. “I’ve always been an animal lover and stuff, and I donate paintings to Gulf Coast Paint Society, and stuff like that.”

With this being the 10th year of the art walk on Padre Island, it has expanded to over 70 vendors that are now here to showcase their talents. The difference this year is a twist from the local government.

“Event insurance, and we’re over here like who ever heard of event insurance?” Smith said. “It might be something new but, it put a dent in our purses. But you know what, we do this for the community so, it’s ok.”

And the community showed up on Sunday with a lot to look forward to. Hundreds of people - and their furry friends - admired the work of local artists throughout Don and Sandy Billish Park. All thanks to a local artist herself, and a desire to bring everyone together each November.

