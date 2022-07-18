Lawn work to blame for house fire on Padre Island

Randy Paige, Assistant Fire Chief for the City of Corpus Christi, said lawn work was done at a nearby home which caused the fence to get hot enough to smolder.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Padre Island community is coming together for a family who lost their home to an accidental fire over the weekend.

According to Randy Paige, Assistant Fire Chief for the City of Corpus Christi, the fire actually started a day before. Lawn work was done at a nearby home which caused the fence to get hot enough to smolder and catch fire.

The heat from the fence made its way to the gas meter next door, damaging the regulator and creating a leak, which caused the home on Hawk's Nest Bay to go up in flames.

"Especially now with these drought conditions it does not take much heat at all to create a grass fire. The vegetation is so dry it can create its own paths and whirlwinds so quick, quicker than we can move," Paige said.

He added that the house was deemed a complete loss.

