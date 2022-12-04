Several Padre Island residents show support for new $750 million development project

The project spreads over 25 acres, and will bring over $750 million in development including bridges, boardwalks, and residential spaces.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council was briefed Tuesday on a new $750 million development planned for Padre Island where Schlitterbahn was located.

Most people's reaction to the news was positive.

Timothy Miller is a resident who works as a hair stylist. He said overall, his business would be happy about the new addition.

"It's going to be good, I think to see something happening with it," Miller said.

A presentation on the Whitecap Preserve Development Project was prepared for this week's city council meeting. The project spreads over 25 acres, and will bring over $750 million in development including bridges, boardwalks, and residential spaces. That includes hotels, restaurants and shops. The development would cover the land that was the old Schlitterbahn Water park.

Captain Len Gerard, a local fishing guide said, "Retired residents aren't going to be happy about it, but we're going to be happy. People that are working out here. So I think it's going to work."

Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar and Grill, which also operates Surfside Sandwich shop and Hornets Nest Sports Grill, is also fully behind the development plan.

Operations manager Ramsey Gomez said, "The more business we can bring to the island the better off we all are. The more attention we can bring to this local area, the better off we all are."

Gomez said he hopes traffic problems can be fixed in advance of any construction.

"It seems we're having a little bit of a hiccup on some of the construction over by the bridge. Some of the days the traffic can get a little piled up," Gomez said. "But as long as it's very organized construction and it's not going to affect businesses and flow of traffic both for residents and for business owners it'll be good."

In addition to the waterfront, there will be 100 acres of park land and trails that residents can walk through called the Whitecap Nature Preserve.

Another business has good expectations for the project.

Randy Stubbs with Island Day Spa shared, "I think Whitecap Preserve is going to be amazing. If they are successful in making this happen I think it's something that's going to rival the San Antonio Riverwalk."

City council will next consider establishment of a public improvement district and after a public hearing votes on approval.

