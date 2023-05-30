Padre Island fire sends 1 firefighter to the hospital, burns 4 acres of land

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One Corpus Christi Fire Department firefighter was sent to the hospital to be treated for possible smoke inhalation after battling a Padre Island fire.
City officials said the fire, which began late Tuesday morning and was finally contained in the early afternoon, reportedly was started by a welder working on a nearby billboard.
It burned 4 acres of land near Texas Hwy. 361 and Newport Pass Road.
Nueces County Emergency Services No. 2, along with CCFD and Port Aransas Fire Department, called the fire "stubborn" in a Facebook post.
In order to avoid future fires such as this one, ESD No. 2 said the public should be aware that, despite recent rains, parts of Nueces county are still very dry and will burn quickly.
