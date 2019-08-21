CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents living on Padre Island are one step closer to finally having a grocery store.

Today, City Council approved the necessary permits to begin work on a new waste-water pipe for that property. This means construction on the planned 18-thousand square foot "IGA Market" will get underway soon.

The store will be going up on Park Road 22, next to the Seashore Middle Academy.

Developers say it will be part of a new strip shopping center to be called the Balli Center. They hope to have a restaurant there as well.

