CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Authorities from Padre Island National Seashore announced new operations they plan to implement under the latest guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), and local and state authorities.

"As of Tuesday, March 24, 2020, the Malaquite Beach Campground will be closed until further notice. Where it is possible to adhere to the latest health guidance, the Bird Island Basin campground will remain open and camping will be allowed on North and South Beaches," said Chuck of Padre Island National Seashore.

According to officials, the health and safety of their visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at Padre Island National Seashore is their number one priority.

"The National Park Service is working with the federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the novel coronavirus situation. We will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates on our website and social media channels," added officials.

The NPS advises visitors to do their part when visiting a park and to follow CDC guidance to prevent the spread of infectious diseases.

By maintaining a safe distance between yourself and other groups, washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth can prevent you from getting ill.

Also, by covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze, and most importantly, staying home if you feel sick, is a top priority during this crisis.