Padre Island National Seashore considers implementing vehicle-free areas for beach management; public comment wanted

The Seashore is holding public meetings to discuss options for beach management, which covers everything from beach driving to protecting sea turtle nests.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Padre Island National Seashore (PINS) on Friday released a document on beach management and want the public's input on everything from beach driving to sand management to the way sea turtle nests are protected.

The national seashore currently does not have any kind of beach management plan, officials said.

Hundreds of people have already chimed in on the PINS post about the plan on Facebook. The document gives several options for different areas of management for the national seashore.

Let's talk about beach driving, since it seems to be one of the most talked about areas of the plan on social media. One option the PINS gives is to "consider having vehicle-free pedestrian areas to enhance visitor safety and experience."

Currently, driving in certain areas along the beach on PINS allows visitors to access more of the beach for things like swimming, camping, and fishing. But, the plan said this can "also impact visitors’ experience if they prefer a nonmotorized experience."

"The National Park Service is obligated to assess visitor capacity to protect resources and visitor experience. Once capacity is determined, if visitation exceeds capacity, the Seashore may need to take action."

Other options that are being considered are:

Creating a new road for thru traffic allowing a bypass of the first five miles (0MM – 5 MM) to improve visitor experience and reduce delays for vehicles traveling down island.

Assess visitor capacity at the Seashore to determine the need for beach driving permits to protect Seashore resources and visitor experience.

PINS officials also want input on sand management, which, at this time, does not take into account habitat protection.

"Integrating maps of sand management activities with maps of sensitive habitats could enable the Seashore to better protect these resources," the plan said.

You can read the plan in full here, by scrolling to the bottom of the page. If you cannot make one of the public meetings, you can leave your comment online here. Commenting is open until midnight on March 14.

There will be three public meetings for comment, two in Corpus Christi and one in San Antonio.

Texas State Aquarium

2710 N .Shoreline Boulevard

Corpus Christi, TX 78402

Tuesday, February 21, 2023

6:30 pm to 8:30 pm





2710 N .Shoreline Boulevard Corpus Christi, TX 78402 Tuesday, February 21, 2023 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm Texas State Aquarium

2710 N. Shoreline Boulevard

Corpus Christi, TX 78402

Wednesday, February 22, 2023

6:30 pm to 8:30 pm





2710 N. Shoreline Boulevard Corpus Christi, TX 78402 Wednesday, February 22, 2023 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm San Antonio Missions National Historical Park

Mission San José

6701 San José Drive

San Antonio, TX 78214

Thursday, February 23, 2023

6:30 pm to 8:30 pm

You can also submit a comment by hand-delivery or mail.

Submit written comments by hand delivery:

PAIS Superintendent Attn: Beach Management

Malaquite Visitor Center

20420 Park Rd 22 Corpus Christi, TX 78418

Submit written comments by mail: