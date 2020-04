CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The National Park Service announced Thursday that Padre Island National Seashore will be closed for the weekend.

The park will be closed to all visitors from 8 p.m. Thursday, April 9, until Monday, April 13. When it reopens, it will be open from 6 a.m.-8 p.m. daily with no overnight camping.

