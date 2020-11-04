CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With people sheltering in place for the coronavirus pandemic, natural habitats are left uncrowded, and animals are left to roam freely.

Natural habitats are continuing to change all around us, including the beaches right here in the Coastal Bend area.

According to officials at Padre Island National Seashore, the first Kemp's Ridley nest was found today in Texas.

"Someone was out “hiding” her eggs today… and it wasn’t the Easter Bunny. The first Kemp’s ridley sea turtle nest in Texas was found today at Padre Island National Seashore! Welcome, Mama! This is about 10 days earlier than last year. Let’s hope it’s a sign of a busy nesting year!"

The Padre Island National Seashore, Division of Sea Turtle Science and Recovery took to Facebook to make the announcement on April 11 at approximately 2:37 p.m.

"The Kemp's ridley is the most endangered of all sea turtle species. Efforts to save the Kemp's ridley began in the 1960s and continue to today. Although, so much has been learned about the Kemp's ridley; many more questions remain unanswered. In fact, many call the story of the Kemp's ridley, the ridley riddle," says PINS officials.

PINS, along with several other local beaches are currently closed by local officials in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

