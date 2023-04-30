Padre Island National Seashore has first sea turtle release of the year

A total of 12 turtles were released, both being kemp's ridley and green sea turtles.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The first sea turtle release of the year happened today, April 30 and as always thousands showed up.

A total of 12 turtles were released, both being kemp's ridley and green sea turtles. The release took place at Padre Island National Seashore.

More hospital space has opened up for future turtles that are expected to come year around. The Texas SeaLife Center takes pride in helping out other organizations in need.

Texas SeaLife veterinarian, Tim Tristan spoke told 3NEWS that the number of loggerhead turtles washed up this year has decreased compared to last.

Tristan said, "This is really exciting; it is the first release of the year. The weather was good enough for us to be able to get out here, do what we needed to do and get these turtles back out to where they belong. It has been a long winter especially for these guys being in their hospital pools."

If you or someone you may know is interested in donating to help out the turtles their Facebook page Texas SeaLife Center.

The organization is completely volunteered run organization so every dollar goes to the sea turtles.

