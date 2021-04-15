Padre Island National Seashore issues water boil notice for park facilities

All visitors are advised to bring water from outside of the park before entering, officials said.

The Padre Island National Seashore (PINS) has issued a water boil notice for visitors using park facilities.

PINS said in a Facebook post that the notice comes after a power outage Thursday morning. The park is doing mandatory water quality testing.

All visitors are advised to bring water from outside of the park before entering. The post said that visitors using park facilities must boil their water before use.

The boiled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice, the post said.

