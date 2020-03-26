CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At Padre Island National Seashore, the following services and operations will be suspended in order to comply with the local guidance:



No overnight camping.

Yarborough Pass 4WD road will be closed until further notice.

"The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at Padre Island National Seashore is our number one priority. The National Park Service (NPS) is working service-wide with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic," stated officials in a news release.

Outdoor spaces at Padre Island National Seashore remain accessible to the public in accordance with the latest federal, state, and local health guidance, in addition to entry fees being waived for visitors.

According to officials, as of March 27, 2020, at 12 a.m., Padre Island National Seashore will offer very limited services outside those that support visitor or resource protection.



"Padre Island National Seashore will be open for day-use only until further notice. During this period, the park will be open daily between the hours of 6 a.m. and 8:00 p.m," added officials.



If contemplating a visit to a national park during this pandemic, the NPS asks visitors to follow the guidance issued from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state and local public health authorities to protect visitors and employees.

"As services are limited, the NPS urges visitors to continue to practice Leave No Trace principles, including pack-in and pack-out, to keep outdoor spaces safer and healthier," said officials.

The NPS encourages the community to take advantage of the many digital tools already available to explore Padre Island National Seashore including the park website, https://nps.gov/pais and Facebook page, http://www.facebook.com/nps.pais.

