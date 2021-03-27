Padre Island National Seashore warns beach goers of jellyfish in waters

The park said they have received several reports of jellyfish in the waters around the PINS today.

PADRE ISLAND, Texas — Beach goers may want to pay extra attention to what's swimming around them if out at the Padre Island National Seashore (PINS) today.

Officials with the PINS put out a jellyfish warning after getting several reports of the sea jellies in local waters.

Visitors can get treatment at the Visitor's Center if stung. If the center is closed, experts say plain white vinegar is the treatment of choice.

"Apply freely, do not rub and do not use fresh water to rinse," a post by PINS said, "Keep a bottle handy!"

